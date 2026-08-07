Who are the Top Perimeter Shooters in the 2027 NBA Draft Class?

The 2027 NBA Draft class is shaping up to be an interestering group early on.

Tyran Stokes currently appears to be the frontrunner to be the top pick, but a few other incoming freshman could challenge 247Sports' top prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.

The crop of newcomers to college basketball doesn't appear to be as talented as the 2026 class, but there are a strong group of returnees who chose to pass on the 2026 NBA Draft.

Among those returnees are a few elite shooters who have the chance to be picked in the 2027 class.

Paul McNeil Jr., NC State

McNeil had a breakout sophomore season for the Wolfpack, averaging 13.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.3% from the field and 42.7% from 3-point range on 7.9 attempts per game.

The NC State wing player's best performance came against Texas Southern, when McNeil tallied 47 points, 10 rebounds, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 12-of-18 from the field and 11-of-17 from beyond the arc.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds, the sharpshooter returns to NC State for his junior season and could be one of the ACC's top players in 2026-27.

Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky

Momcilovic tested the 2026 NBA Draft waters, but elected to return to college and transfer to Kentucky.

The former four-star recruit averaged 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and an assist while shooting 50.6% from the field and 48.7% from deep on 7.5 attempts per game as a junior at Iowa State. Momcilovic led the nation in 3-point percentage and 3-pointers made in 2025-26.

Across 102 career games with the Cyclones, Momcilovic shot 42.8% from 3-point range on 6 attempts per game.

At the 2026 NBA Combein, the Wildcats' forward measured 6-foot-8 without shoes and recorded a 6-foot-9-and-a-quarter wingspan.

Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

Sandfort helped lead the Cornhuskers to the one of the program's most successful seasons, reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history.

As a junior at Nebraska, the former Iowa transfer averaged 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal while shooting 47.9% from the field and 41.6 from deep on 8.9 attempts per game. Sandfort was third among all Division I players in 3-pointers made during the 2025-26 season with 129.

The younger brother of Payton Sandfort, who earned a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder after going undrafted in the 2025 class, Pryce Sandfort is listed at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds.