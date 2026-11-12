2027 NBA Draft: Top Performances from NCAA's Nov. 10 Slate of Games

Here's a look at the best outings from potential draft picks on the NCAA's Nov. 10 slate.

The freshman guard scored a team-high 19 points, adding five rebounds, four assists, two steals and three turnovers while shooting 7-of-9 from the field, 5-of-6 from beyond the arc and 0-of-2 from the free throw line against Texas Tech.

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

The veteran guard scored a game-high 18 points, adding 11 assists, seven rebounds, a steal, a block and four turnovers while shooting 3-of-9 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 12-of-17 from the free throw line in a win against Duke.

Johann Grunloh, Virginia

The second-year big man logged 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks and a steal while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 0-of-2 from beyond the arc and 3-of-6 from the free throw line in a win against Bucknell.

Thomas Haugh, Florida

The Gators' senior scored a team-high 21 points, adding 10 rebounds, a steal and a block while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 3-of-6 from 3-point range and 10-of-12 from the free throw line in a win against Florida State.

The freshman big man accumulated 13 points, eight rebounds, six blocks, three steals and a turnover while shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a win against Wyoming.

Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona

The sophomore wing scored a game-high 20 points, adding seven rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a turnover while shooting 7-of-10 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 6-of-9 from the free throw line in a win against Northern Arizona.

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

The veteran big man notched 16 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a turnover, shooting 7-of-9 from the field, 0-of-1 from beyond the arc and 2-of-3 from the free throw line in a win against Northern Arizona.

Dylan Mingo, Baylor

The freshman guard racked up 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals, a block and three turnovers while shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 4-of-7 from the free throw line in a win against Yale.

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

The sophomore big man tallied 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, a steal, a block and three turnovers while shooting 8-of-11 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 3-of-5 from the free throw line against Kansas.

The presumed top pick in the 2027 draft racked up 23 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal, a block and a turnover while shooting 8-of-19 from the field, 4-of-8 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 from the free throw line in a win against Kentucky.

Luigi Suigo, Villanova

The freshman big man notched 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal while shooting 8-of-12 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 3-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against La Salle.

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

The junior guard accounted for 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals while shooting 8-of-14 from the field and 1-of-6 from beyond the arc in a win against Memphis.