2027 NBA Draft: Top Performances from NCCA's Nov. 3 Slate of Games

College basketball season has finally arrived.

Just a few weeks after the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, the NCAA kicked off its season on Monday, Nov. 2, with an extensive slate of contests that feature multiple 2027 NBA Draft prospects.

Tuesday's list of games didn't feature as many high-profile prospects, but still included impressive performances from multiple potential draft picks.

Here's a look at the top outings from 2027 prospects on the NCAA's Nov. 3 slate.

Toni Bryant, Missouri

The freshman big man accumulated 15 points, six rebounds, an assist, three blocks and a steal while shooting 5-of-7 from the field, 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Cleveland State.

The five-star freshman scored a game-high 23 points, adding three rebounds, two assists, a block and turnovers while shooting 9-of-16 from the field, 4-of-7 from deep and 1-of-1 from the free throw line against Cleveland State.

Johann Grunloh, Virginia

Grunloh accounted for 11 points, nine rebounds, an assist, a block, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 0-of-2 from 3-point range and 1-of-2 from the free throw line against Drexel.

PJ Haggerty, Texas A&M

The veteran guard scored a game-high 22 points, three rebounds, a steal and three turnovers while shooting 8-of-14 from the field, 1-of-3 from deep and 5-of-8 from the free throw line against Alabama State.

London Jemison, Alabama

Jemison turned in 15 points, three rebounds, an assist and two steals while shooting 6-of-7 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range against Sam Houston.

Sam Lewis, Virginia

Lewis finished with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a turnover while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 4-of-6 from beyond the arc and 4-of-4 from the free throw line against Drexel.

Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky

The Iowa State transfer scored a game-high 24 points, adding five rebounds and an assist while shooting 8-of-12 from the field, 6-of-9 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Manhattan.

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

The sophomore big man logged eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two turnovers while shooting 3-of-4 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free throw line against Manhattan.

The potential top-three pick notched 20 points, four rebounds, two assists, three steals and three turnovers while shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 6-of-10 from the free throw line against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Abdou Toure, Arkansas

The freshman notched 12 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 0-of-2 from beyond the arc and 4-of-4 from the free throw line against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.