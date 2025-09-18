3 NBA Draft Prospects from Creighton to Keep an Eye on this Season
In recent years, the Creighton Bluejays have been one of the NCAA's more consistent basketball programs.
Greg McDermott's team has reached six consecutive NCAA Tournaments and a trio of Sweet 16s, regularly competing in the Big East and on the national landscape. In addition to the team's success at the college level, Creighton has produced a handful of NBA players.
Former NBA All-Star Kyle Korver played for the Bluejays in the early 2000s before Doug McDermott and Grant Gibbs starred for the school in the early 2010s. Gibbs is now an assistant coach for the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, while McDermott has gone on to play more than a decade in the league.
McDermott, the son Creighton's head coach, even graced the cover of Sports Illustrated while in college.
In recent years, the school has continued to turn out NBA players, as Baylor Scheierman was selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft and Ryan Kalkbrenner was selected in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Trey Alexander went undrafted in the 2024 class before winning G League Rookie of the Year in 2024-25 and signing a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans over the summer.
Even Arthur Kaluma, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers after going undrafted in the 2025 class, and Ryan Nembhard, a rookie two-way guard with the Dallas Mavericks, spent time at Creighton before transferring.
This year, the Bluejays once again boast a few potential NBA prospects on the roster.
Josh Dix, a senior listed at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, transferred to Creighton after three seasons at Iowa. During the 2024-25 campaign, the sharpshooting wing tallied 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 50.7% from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc.
Alongside Dix, sophomore Jackson McAndrew has the chance to take a big step forward after a promising freshman season. Listed at 6-foot-10 and 225 pounds, the former top-40 recruit averaged 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 35.4% from deep.
McDermott and company also added Hudson Greer, a four-star recruit who is rated the No. 47 overall prospect and No. 11 small forward in the 2025 class according to 247Sports, over the offseason.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Greer could play his way into NBA Draft conversations this year, or in coming seasons.
Creighton will likely continue to produce more NBA talent, as well, with the school announcing a massive donation totaling nearly $300 million that will go towards, "a new Sports Performance Center for Creighton’s 300 student-athletes; improvements to current athletics buildings," and other renovations around the school's campus.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.