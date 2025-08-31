3 Vanderbilt Players Who Could Ascend to 2026 NBA Draft Prospects
After a seven-year drought, Vanderbilt's basketball team returned to the NCAA Tournament in 2024-25.
In the first year under head coach Mark Byington, the Commodores went 20-13, earning a spot in March Madness. Vandy would lose a hard-fought contest to Saint Mary's in the opening round, but even after the loss, there is still reason for optimism for Commodores' fans.
This year, Byington's group has the chance to be even better after adding a few talented transfers and freshman.
Of course, the SEC will likely be a challenge conference once again, but if Byington's addition's can live up to expectations, the group should compete for another spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Here are a few prospects who could play their way into the 2026 NBA Draft in the process.
Tyler Harris
Harris is set to play for his third school in three season after earning WCC All-Freshman honors at Portland and spending the 2024-25 season at Washington.
As a sophomore, Harris averaged 11.8 points, five rebounds and 1.1 blocks with the Huskies, shooting 49.2% from the field and 49.5% from beyond the arc on three attempts per game.
If the talented wing can improve his all-around game and turn in another strong season from beyond the arc, the 6-foot-7 junior should have a chance to hear his name called in the 2026 draft.
Jayden Leverett
A true freshman making his way to Vanderbilt after an impressive high school career in El Paso, Leverett has the potential to earn time on the court early in his career.
Rated a four-star prospect according to 247Sports' composite rankings, many analysts aren't expecting Leverett to garner attention in the 2026 class.
With good size at 6-foot-11 and 245 pounds, combined with impressive agility and athleticism for a player of his size and stature, Leverett could rise up draft boards if he has a big freshman year.
AK Okereke
Of all three players on this list, Okereke has the best chance to be selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.
After a three-year career at Cornell, Okereke transferred to Vanderbilt over the offseason. As a junior in the Ivy League, Okereke averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 59.5% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 244 pounds, Okereke has decent size, and should have a chance to be selected in the second round of the 2026 draft if he can turn in a solid year against SEC competition.
