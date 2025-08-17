5 Underrated Sharpshooters who could Factor into 2026 NBA Draft
Perimeter shooting has become one of the most valuable skills in modern basketball.
Players like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson revolutionized the game when they took the NBA by storm more than a decade ago. Now, 3-point shooting has become almost a neccesity for players looking to make an impact at the next level, especially amongst guards and wings.
Even in today's NBA where most players are at least reliable perimeter shooters, having specific 3-point specialists, who's primary skill is shooting, can create an advantage for offenses.
Of course, there are prospects at the top of the 2026 NBA Draft class whose primary skill is 3-point shooting, but there are also a few sharpshooters flying under the radar who could play their way into the upcoming class.
Here are a few lesser-known shooters that could rise up draft boards.
Josh Dix, Creighton
After three seasons at Iowa, Dix transferred to Creighton following the 2024-25 campaign.
The senior's move comes after a career year with the Hawkeyes that saw the 6-foot-5 guard average 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Dix shot 50.7% from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc on 4.2 attempts per game as a junior, also hitting 76.6% of his shots from the free throw line.
Mason Falslev, Utah State
Falslev returns for his third season at Utah State after an impressive sophomore campaign.
In 2024-25, the Aggies' standout tallied 15 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39% from 3-point range on four attempts per game.
Falslev's all-around game and shooting touch make him an interesting prospect, but his size and age could be a concern for some teams as the 6-foot-3 guard will turn 24-years-old in October.
Andrew Rohde, Wisconsin
Rohde transferred to Wisconsin over the offseason after two years at Virginia preceeded by a year at St. Thomas in the Summit League.
In 2024-25 with the Cavaliers, the 6-foot-6 guard put up 9.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 43.2% from the field and 41.3% from deep on 3.5 attempts per game.
If Rohde can turn in another strong shooting season while increasing his scoring output, he should garner attention as a potential second round pick or priority undrafted free agent.
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
Thornton considered testing the 2025 NBA Draft waters, but elected to return to Ohio State for his senior season.
As a junior, the Buckeyes' standout averaged 17.7 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 50.1% from the field, 42.4% from beyond the arc and 85.3% from the charity stripe.
Like Falslev, Thornton's size could be a concern for NBA teams, as the talented guard is listed at 6-foot-2.
Lamar Wilkerson, Indiana
Following three solid seasons at Sam Houston State, Wilkerson will play for Indiana in 2025-26.
The sharpshooter has already worked his way into the Hoosiers' starting lineup, starring for the team during multiple exhibition matches in Puerto Rico over the summer.
At SHSU in 2024-25, Wilkerson tallied 20.5 points, four rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 47.7% from the field and 44.5% from deep on 7.7 attempts per game.
If Wilkerson has a strong season in the Big 10, he should be in the mix to be selected in the second round. Turning 24-years-old in November, the 6-foot-5 guard's age will likely prevent him from being a premier draft pick.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.