NBA Draft: Reviewing Standouts from Monday's Baylor-Creighton Matchup

The NCAA basketball season continues this week with the start of the Players Era Festival.

Alongside a busy slate of Thanksgiving-week college basketball games, the tournament features a number of high-profile teams and potential NBA Draft prospects.

On Monday afternoon, two of those squads with a few potential NBA players met in an exciting game that featured a few solid performances on both sides. In the end, Baylor secured an 81-74 victory behind a game-high 21 points from fast-rising guard Cameron Carr.

The redshirt sophomore added 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and a steal in the win.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, Carr is in his first year with the Bears after spending two seasons with Tennessee. A four-star prospect coming out of high school, Carr appeared in a combined 18 games with the Volunteers, but seems to have found the right fit in Waco.

Four games into the 2025-26 campaign, the standout guard is averaging 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2 blocks and a steal while shooting 60% from the field and 52.9% from beyond the arc on 4.3 attempts per game.

While Carr's stats likely won't be as eye-popping against Big 12 competition, the third-year guard has put his name in the 2026 NBA Draft conversation.

Fellow Bears' guard Tounde Yessoufou, the most high-profile prospect in Monday's contest, chipped in 11 points, 5 rebounds, an assist, 3 steals and a block while shooting 4-of-12 from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

A five-star prospect who was viewed by many observers as a potential lottery pick coming into the season, Yessoufou has showed off his all-around game as a freshman. Even when the 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing isn't hitting shots, he has been able to make plays on the glass and on defense.

In his first four college games, Yessoufou is averaging 15 points, 5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game while shooting 42% from the field and 26.3% from beyond the arc.

For Creighton, veteran Josh Dix tallied 15 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds and a steal while shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 1-of-5 from deep. After transferring to Creighton from Iowa, Dix has the potential to be a second-round pick in the upcoming class with a strong 2025-26 season.

Leading the way for the Blue Jays was true freshman Hudson Greer. Greer was originally set to redshirt this year, but has played too well to remain on the sidelines, according to his head coach.

Against the Bears, the four-star prospect from Montverde Academy tallied 16 points, 3 rebounds and a block while shooting 7-of-8 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3-point range. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Greer could elevate himself into the NBA Draft conversation this season.

