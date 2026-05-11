6 Players Earn Call-Ups From G League Combine to 2026 NBA Draft Combine

While the event was overshadowed by the Draft Lottery, which featured a handful of intriguing results, there were multiple solid performances from the first few days in Chicago.

Up next at Wintrust Arena will be the NBA Combine, which includes more than 70 draft prospects who are hoping to be selected in the 2026 class.

In addition to the initial list of players released by the NBA, six prospects were added to the group after their showing at the G League Combine.

Here are the current rosters for this week’s combine scrimmages, including G League combine call-ups. Appears Noam Yaacov has been added, in addition to others previously reported by @DraftExpress and others (Kaufman-Renn, Cofie, Castro, Nkrumah, Hopkins) pic.twitter.com/jQueINPc24 — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) May 11, 2026

Here’s a look at each player who earned a call-up.

Rafael Castro, George Washington

A two-time All-Atlantic 10 and Atlantic 10 All-Defense honoree, Castro averaged 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 62.7% from the field as a senior.

At the G League Combine, the George Washington standout averaged 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a block in two games while shooting a combined 8-of-11 from the field and committing zero turnovers.

Castro measured 6-foot-9 without shoes and recorded a 7-foot-1 and a quarter of an inch wingspan.

Jacob Cofie, USC

Cofie notched 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc as a sophomore at USC.

In his two outings at the G League Combine, the former four-star recruit averaged 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and a steal per game while shooting a combined 6-of-14 from the field and 3-of-3 from deep.

Cofie measured 6-foot-8 and half an inch without shoes and recorded a 7-foot wingspan.

Bryce Hopkins, St. John’s

As a fifth-year senior, Hopkins averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range.

Hopkins averaged 14 points, 6 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting a combined 9-of-16 from the field and 9-of-9 from the free throw line in two games at the G League Combine.

The former four-star recruit measured 6-foot-6 without shoes and recorded a 6-foot-10 and half an inch wingspan.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

Kaufman-Renn closed out a decorated college career by averaging 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 57.8% from the field.

The former four-star recruit averaged 12 points, 9.5 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in two games at the G League Combine, shooting a combined 10-of-15 from the field.

Kaufman-Renn measured 6-foot-7 and three quarters of an inch without shoes while recording a 6-foot-10 and half an inch wingspan.

Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State

A former Division III transfer, Nkrumah tallied 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.8 steals per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range as a senior at Tennessee State, earning Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year recognition.

In two games at the G League Combine, Nkrumah averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting a combined 11-of-21 from the field and 3-of-9 from 3-point range.

The Tigers’ standout measured 6-foot-5 without shoes while recording a 6-foot-10 and a quarter of an inch wingspan.

Noam Yaacov, Telenet BC Oostende

Born in Denmark, Yaacov averaged 18 points, 6.1 assists, 4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49% from the field and 39.3% from deep in Belgium’s top basketball league.

In two games at the G League Combine, the 21-year-old averaged 13.5 points, 4 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 2 steals while shooting a combined 11-of-17 from the field.

Yaacov measured 6-foot-1 and a quarter of an inch without shoes while recording a 6-foot-2 and a quarter of an inch wingspan.