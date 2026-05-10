Top Performers From Day 1 of the 2026 G League NBA Draft Combine

The pre-draft process has officially begun.

The NBA G League Draft Combine kicked off on Saturday, May 9, with scrimmages and physicals, including height and wingspan measurements. On Sunday, May 10, the NBA Draft Lottery revealed the order of the top 14 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Here is a look at the top performers from the first day of scrimmages at the G League Combine.

Bryce Hopkins, St. John's

Hopkins finished with 17 points, 8 rebounds and a block while shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free throw line in a 97-87 win.

As a senior at St. John's, the former Kentucky and Providence wing averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc range.

At the G League Combine, Hopkins measured at 6-foot-6 without shoes and recorded a 6-foot-10 and half an inch.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

Kaufman-Renn notched 17 points, 12 rebounds, an assist and zero turnovers while shooting 7-of-8 from the field, 2-of-2 from 3-point range and 1-of-3 from the free throw line.

As a senior at Purdue, Kaufmann-Renn averaged 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 57.8% from the field.

The Boilermakers' standout measured 6-foot-7 and three quarters of an inch without shoes to go along with a 6-foot-10 and half an inch wingspan.

Kobe Knox, South Carolina

Knox tallied 13 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-6 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 2-of-3 from the free throw line.

The fifth-year senior who spent time at Grand Canyon and South Florida averaged 10.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range in his lone season with the Gamecocks.

Knox measured 6-foot-4 and half an inch without shoes, paired with a 6-foot-9 and a quarter of an inch wingspan.

Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State

Nkrumah accumulated 22 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals while shooting7-of-12 from the field, 2-of-6 from 3-point range and 6-of-9 from the free throw line.

As a senior, Nkrumah averaged 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.8 steals per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc. The former Division III transfer earned Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors for his efforts.

Nkrumah measured 6-foot-5 without shoes and recorded a 6-foot-10 and a quarter of an inch wingspan at the G League Combine.