76ers Rookie Jared McCain Dishes on NBA and College Differences
Rookie guard Jared McCain was one of the top prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft and eventually landed in Philadelphia with the contending 76ers. Despite being picked at the top of the East, the 76ers should still deploy their rookie plenty during the 2024-25 campaign. The Duke product dished on the adjustments from the college to pro ranks.
"Everyone's 6'8" with a 7" wingspan. Everybody is in the gaps, but they easily can get back to you. So I've tried to extend my range, that's something I've been working on with Rico [Hines]."
The size and speed of the game is a learning curve for every rookie, but McCain's processes speed should help him combat that hurdle. The 76ers guard was also asked if he was making any changes to his jumpshot which he revealed he is looking to extend his range.
"Nothing changes mechanically with my shot. I feel like I have a quick release. But just being able to extend my range."
If McCain can extend his rage from his college sharpshooting days, it will be a dangerous weapon for the 76ers can could even get him on the floor in closing times of certain games given his ability to play on the ball or off of it alongside teammates Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to provide gravity on the outside.
The 76ers begin their preseason journey on Oct. 7 Against the New Zealand Breakers where the NBA World will be given their first glimpse at McCain and his potential role with the 76ers.
