ACC Boasts Trio of Potential Top 10 NBA Draft Picks in 2026 Class
The Atlantic Coast Conference is known for being home to a handful of the NCAA's basketball powers.
Schools like Duke, North Carolina and Louisville have made multiple Final 4 appearances and produced countless NBA Draft picks. Duke and North Carolina, of course, have each won multiple titles throughout the programs' history.
As recently as last season, Duke reached the Final 4 in the NCAA Tournament, falling by three to the Houston Cougars. Even after losing Cooper Flagg and others, though, the Blue Devils have reloaded with talent and should be in for another big season.
Alongside Jon Scheyer's team, Louisville and North Carolina also roster a few high-profile players, including five-star freshman and coveted transfers.
The trio of ACC powers could combine for three of the 2026 NBA Draft's top picks. Here's a look at three of Draft Digest's top rated prospects in the conference.
Cameron Boozer, Duke
A McDonald's All-American, Boozer is the top prospect on Draft Digest's 2026 Big Board heading into the college basketball season.
Listed at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, the five-star prospect is the son of former All-NBA big man Carlos Boozer, who played a total of 13 seasons with the Cavaliers, Jazz, Bulls and Lakers. Like his father, Boozer plays with good strength and a solid athlete for his stature.
A good rebounder and defender, Boozer is a skilled finisher around the rim, in addition to being a solid passer and shooter. Hailing from Columbus High School in Miami, FL, Boozer was rated the No. 3 overall prospect and No. 1 power forward in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville
Another McDonald's All-American, Brown is the No. 5 prospect on Draft Digest's 2026 Big Board heading into the college basketball season.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds, Brown has received plenty of attention over the summer following an impressive showing with Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup.
In the event, the Cardinals' star averaged 14.9 points, 6.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 47.6% from beyond the arc. If Brown's passing and shooting translates to college basketball, he will likely earn a spot in the lottery of the upcoming draft.
247Sports rated Brown the No. 6 overall prospect and No. 2 point guard in the 2025 recruiting class.
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
Like Boozer and Brown, Wilson was also McDonald's All-American last season.
The Tar Heels' freshman is now rated the No. 9 prospect on Draft Digest's 2026 Big Board heading into the college basketball season.
Listed at 6-foot-10 and 215 pounds, Wilson was rated the No. 8 overall player and No. 3 power forward in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
