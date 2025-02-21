ACC's Top-Five Scorers Making Strong Pushes Towards 2025 NBA Draft
The majority of draft conversations centered on the ACC primarily focus on Duke’s freshman class. While this is understandable, the conference’s top five scorers all have the potential to contribute at the next level. It is no surprise that Duke’s Cooper Flagg is on this list, but the other four players also have a strong chance of being selected at some point in the 2025 NBA draft.
Let’s take a look at how the ACC’s top five leading scorers have built an intriguing draft case with their game.
Maxime Raynaud | Center | Stanford | 7’1” | 250 lbs | Senior
Maxime Raynaud has stood out as a versatile interior player with promising ball skills. He leads the ACC in scoring at 19.9 points per game, ranking 13th in the nation. Raynaud can score from all three levels and, regardless of where he is attacking from, consistently makes the right plays. Beyond his scoring, he also ranks third in the nation in rebounds per game, averaging 11.3. Raynaud will become a more physical player, but his two-way tools are impressive regardless.
Cooper Flagg | Forward | Duke | 6’9” | 205 lbs | Freshman
Cooper Flagg has been one of the best players in college basketball this season, as well as the projected No. 1 pick. He is the second-leading scorer in the ACC at 19.7 points per game but brings much more to the table. Flagg leads Duke in every statistical category while ranking in the top ten in the ACC across multiple metrics. His draft value lies in his positional versatility and defensive impact, in addition to being a well-rounded scorer who can finish plays off the catch or create his own shots.
Hunter Sallis | Guard | Wake Forest | 6’5” | 185 lbs | Senior
Hunter Sallis is one of the top guards in the ACC and, despite a dip in efficiency, has increased his draft value this season. He ranks third in the conference with 18.5 points per game and has also improved as a playmaker. Sallis projects as a potential spark-plug scorer at the next level, boasting a clean pull-up jumper and plenty of creativity with the ball in his hands. His long-range shooting will need to improve for him to become a true weapon in the NBA, but his offensive upside remains intriguing.
Jamir Watkins | Wing | Florida State | 6’7” | 210 lbs | Senior
Jamir Watkins looks like a plug-and-play wing at the next level but still has areas in need of improvement. He is fourth in the ACC in scoring at 17.9 points per game and has led the Seminoles in scoring in seven of their last ten games. Watkins is a promising three-and-D prospect who can take over games on both ends of the floor. His perimeter defense appears the most translatable to the NBA, but his athleticism and catch-and-shoot potential also provide reasons for optimism.
Andrej Stojakovic | Wing | California | 6’7” | 205 lbs | Sophomore
Andrej Stojakovic has broken out this season, improving in every statistical category after transferring from Stanford. He ranks fifth in the ACC in scoring at 17.7 points per game and has recorded ten 20-point performances—compared to just one in his freshman season. He is a solid shooter, rebounder and passer with good size and fluidity. While returning for another year of development may be beneficial, his long-term potential could make him worth a draft selection this year.
