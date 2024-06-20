Adding Josh Giddey Could Change Chicago Bulls' 2024 NBA Draft Plans
The NBA offseason saw its first big trade on Thursday, with the Oklahoma City Thunder sending point guard Josh Giddey to Chicago in exchange for NBA champion Alex Caruso, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Without the full details, it seems a win for both sides, as Chicago adds an up-and-coming prospect with good days still ahead, while the Thunder — who are in the hunt for contention again next season — add an All-Defense rotation piece in Caruso.
Many have lambasted the Bulls about its unwillingness to exit NBA purgatory, winning between 39 and 46 games in each of its last three seasons.
While Giddey doesn’t necessarily negate that mindset, he could kick off a youth movement if Chicago was able to offload a few more of its win-now players. Even more, the acquisition of the 21-year-old Australian guard could change the organizations mindset at the 2024 NBA Draft. While many thought a wing or big were the likely targets, this move likely cements that, and the team could now target good fits next to Giddey.
With the No. 11 pick, Chicago could target any numbers of players that fit that bill. Cody Williams — the brother of OKC Thunder star Jalen Williams — is a lengthy high flier on the wing. Devin Carter would be an intuiting backcourt fit with defense and athleticism. Bigs like Kel’el Ware and Yves Missi offer rim targets that could expand their games down the line.
Regardless, things just got more interesting for Chicago in what is sure to be a pivotal off-season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.