After A Tough Loss to Michigan, UConn Could Experience NBA Draft Turnover

As much as it is strange for teams that go far in the NCAA Tournament, the focus now shifts to the transfer portal less than 24 hours after the National Championship. That means that while many seniors are departing from programs, the stress of retaining or bringing in new talent immediately begins.

UConn was on the losing end of a tight National Championship match. Michigan pulled off the victory despite shooting 2-for-15 from three-point range, but the brilliance of Elliott Cadeau led the way for the Wolverines.

They'll see much of their rotation depart, potentially for the 2026 NBA Draft, but what about Dan Hurley's Huskies? UConn has some legitimate pro talent, as multiple prospects have boosted their stock throughout March Madness:

Braylon Mullins

Mullins wasn't even in the top three in scoring for his team this season, but his professional upside is too intriguing not to have him slated as a first-round pick. The 6-foot-6 freshman made a name for himself on a roster full of upperclassmen, averaging 12 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 42-34-89 shooting splits.

Mullins is a versatile scorer who operates primarily from the wing. He's very poised, and it isn't just because he sent UConn to the Final Four with that iconic deep shot against Duke. He limits his dribbles, using explosiveness and change of speed to create space.

Tarris Reed Jr.

Reed was nearly dominant all tournament long, averaging 19.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. The 6-foot-11, 265-pound center is physical on the glass, but also has impressive footwork to work his way around the basket.

Despite a rough outing in the National Championship, Reed's overall postseason performance makes him a potential late first-round pick in June. At 22 years old, there isn't a lot of room for upside, especially when factoring in his play style. But the senior has the chance to impact an NBA team as a traditional big man.

Alex Karaban

Like Reed, Karaban was on his way out regardless, being a senior, but he left a legacy as one of the greatest and most beloved players in UConn history.

Just a year ago, you could have made the argument for Karaban to be a first-round selection, but after another season with the Huskies, he's looking more like a late second-round choice.

At 6-foot-8, the forward shot 37.4% from deep this season. Karaban's outside shot, combined with a 6-foot-11 wingspan and great experience, makes him a legitimate 3&D prospect. However, with such a deep class in 2026, it may be tough for him to stand out.