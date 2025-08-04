After EuroBasket Performance, could Ian Platteeuw be a 2026 NBA Draft pick?
What does the average basketball fan picture when the Davidson Wildcats are mentioned?
The answer is, most likely, Stephen Curry, one of the most famous basketball players ever, and an icon to many around the world. Since Curry's magical run with Davidson almost two decades ago, though, the Wildcats haven't had a player selected in the NBA Draft.
That trend could come to an end in 2026, as head coach and former Davidson standout Matt McKillop brings in talented freshman Ian Platteeuw for the upcoming season.
An unheralded recruit from Spain, Platteeuw was an unrated prospect, but joined the Wildcats' 2025 recruiting class. Even though he wasn't a high-profile recruit entering his collegiate career, Platteeuw appears poised for a big freshman season.
Listed at 7-feet tall and more than 230 pounds, the Spainiard immediatly brings impressive size to Davidson's roster. Before joining the NCAA, Platteeuw played for Club Joventut Badalona in Liga ACB, Spain's top professional league.
With Joventut Badalona, the incoming freshman big man averaged 6.9 points and five rebounds per game while shooting 51% from the floor in 26 appearances and 10 starts last season. Following a decent campaign overseas, Platteeuw turned heads this summer during FIBA U18 EuroBasket competition.
The Davidson center earned tournament MVP honors while helping Spain claim the U18 EuroBasket title, averaging 10.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in Serbia. Platteeuw finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists in the event's championship game, guiding Spain to a one-point win against France.
Serbia's Pavle Backo, Latvia's Valdis Valters, Italy's Diego Garavaglia and France's Maxence Lemoine joined Platteeuw in FIBA's "All-Star Five" after the tournament. Amoung the aforementioned players, though, Platteeuw is the only prospect currently set to play NCAA basketball.
While the Spanish big man likely needs multiple years of experience at the collegeiate level before he is ready to be an NBA prospect, Platteeuw's passing ability for a player of his size and stature set him apart from other prospects who are the same age.
If the 7-footer can develop quickly at Davidson, he should have a chance at getting looks from professional scouts after year one, or the potentail to transfer to a high-major program, similar to Adrian Wooley and others.
Wooley spent his freshman year at Kennesaw State, earning All-CUSA honors before transferring to Louisville, where he could play his way into the 2026 NBA Draft.
If Platteeuw can follow a similar model, the incoming freshman has the chance to be an NBA prospect in the coming seasons.
