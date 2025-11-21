AJ Dybantsa's Best NBA Comparison May Come as a Surprise

AJ Dybantsa has been making his fair share of headlines with his stellar play for BYU.

Through four games, the talented 6-foot-9 forward has showed just why many evaluators consider him to be the very best prospect in a draft class full of potential stars. The 18-year-old Boston native has averaged 20.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting an incredible 61.4% from two-point range and 40.0% from three.

With explosive performances like his 25-point showing in TD Garden against UConn, Dybantsa has already flashed the early outlines of a superstar two-way forward. The conversation around that projection is ambitious, but his talent is real enough to justify it.

To get a clearer sense of how his scoring approach and physical tools might translate, comparisons can help frame the discussion. They are always imperfect because every prospect brings his own unique value proposition, yet they offer a useful lens when a player shows traits that echo established NBA archetypes. In Dybantsa’s case, one comparison stands out more than most.

Enter: Pascal Siakam

When evaluating a potential MVP-level talent, Pascal Siakam may not be the first name that comes to mind as a comparison.

The point is not that Dybantsa will match Siakam’s impact or career arc. In his prime, he could end up offering less or even more value than the three-time All-Star. The purpose of the comparison is to understand the similarities in approach and overall value profile. Their scoring habits, physical tools, and preferred areas of attack create a natural parallel that helps frame what Dybantsa could grow into as he continues to refine his game.

For starters, they share remarkably similar physical profiles. Both stand at 6-foot-9 with wingspans that clear seven feet, and both move with a level of flexibility and fluidity that shapes how they operate as handlers and shot creators.

They pressure the rim through smooth handling at the first level, then transition into a comparable scoring process once they get downhill. Neither relies on an especially tight handle. Their long, controlled movements guide their attacks, which often flow into pseudo post-ups where they use agility, sharp footwork, long strides, strength, comfort playing off of contact and soft fadeaway touch to finish plays.

This approach also gives each of them real versatility. They can create off the dribble at their size, but they also become effective off-ball scorers, especially when working out of screening actions. On the defensive end, they leverage their length and lateral quickness in ways that allow them to impact several areas of the floor.

The biggest difference between the two forwards is in their respective levels of athleticism. Siakam is very athletic, but Dybantsa operates at a tier above him, which could make him an even more dangerous finisher and a more versatile scorer down the line. Only time will tell what Dybantsa becomes in the NBA, but to gain a sense of what Dybantsa’s potential NBA dominance could look like, tune into Indiana Pacers games with Siakam leading the way.