AJ Johnson Represents Potential Second-Round Steal in 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft is littered with talent that could become quality NBA contributors - while the star power could be lacking, the role players should be abundant, which helps stretch the depth of this class.
In the second round, there will still be value on the board - with the lack of consensus with this class, it could lead to some surprising fallers - which makes the day two event even more valuable. One name that could end up being a steal is AJ Johnson.
Johnson averaged three points and a rebound per game at 19 years old going up against grown men on a 15-18 Illawarra Hawks squad - The 6-foot-5 guard spent the bulk of his time running the pick and roll where he was able to display some impressive passing chops. Defensively, Johnson dominated defending spot-up chances and the pick and roll fighting through screens to disrupt possessions.
Taking a shot on Johnson in the second round would be banking on his High School film, dominating in the AAU circuit shooting 73 percent at the rim, producing 1.3 points per possession on cuts, 1.2 points per possession and an encouraging motor playing both ends and running the floor.
Planting the 19-year-old in the G League to give him time to polish his game could pay dividends for NBA teams down the road.
