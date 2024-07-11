Could Ajay Mitchell Crack OKC Thunder Rotation as a Rookie?
A season ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder made another leap. Jumping up to 57 wins and earning the No. 1 seed in the West. The Bricktown boys solidified themselves as the best young core in the NBA and this offseason they have gotten even better.
From swapping Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso to inking Isaiah Hartenstein to a massive free-agent contract, Oklahoma City has dramatically upgraded its roster and it did not stop there.
The Thunder entered the 2024 NBA Draft with just the No. 12 selection which they used on redshirt guard Nikola Topic. From there Oklahoma City pulled off a pair of trades grabbing Dillon Jones with pick No. 26 and Ajay Mitchell in the second round with pick No. 38.
One of the biggest questions surrounding the Thunder is if either of these rookies can make their way into Mark Daigneault's rotation for the 2024-25 campaign?
As of now, the Oklahoma City Thunder are a deep roster with ten names that feel like locks for minutes before you even get to the incoming draft class. However, a year ago the Thunder had some of the best injury luck in the sport, which can not always be banked on.
Furthermore, you could see the Thunder favor their rookies who through three Summer League games play their exact style of basketball.
Mitchell has made an impressive case to crack the rotation - while he will likely spend at least the first part of his season with the OKC Blue his drive-and-kick style blends perfectly with what the Thunder want to pull off.
Oklahoma City - despite having plenty of players who fill guard spots - lacked an additional table setter at times last season. Mitchell can fell that role with his passing chops, ability to probe in the paint, vision and creativity. With some time to develop with a great defensive coaching staff with the OKC Blue and in camp with the Thunder, it is easy to envision his game still evolving.
Ultimately, Mitchell will end up being another two-way contract to standard deal success story for the Oklahoma City Thunder and it feels projectable that he will have a stint of the regular season in the rotation given how Daigneault likes to tinker with the roster.
