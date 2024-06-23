Adding Alex Caruso Could Shift OKC Thunder 2024 NBA Draft Plan
The 2024 NBA Draft is mere days away and before Adam Silver takes the podium to put the Atlanta Hawks on the clock, the NBA has already seen a move to shake up the league. The Oklahoma City Thunder were able to swap former No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for defensive ace Alex Caruso.
Giddey was played off the floor in the playoffs and spent the entire 2023-24 campaign looking misplaced in Oklahoma City as the Thunder could not put him in a role designed to maximize his skillset. The Thunder exchanged a liability on both ends of the floor in the biggest moments for Caruso who has proven to stay on the floor in those spots.
The 21-year-old should see plenty of success in the Windy City finally being placed in a position that suits him - but there is no question the Thunder got better. In this trade, OKC was able to hold on to their No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, how does adding Caruso shift their potential philosophy?
While top decision maker Sam Presti will always prioritize adding the best available talent in the draft and sort of figuring it out later, there are some names who were tied to the Thunder just weeks ago that now feel outdated.
Devin Carter for example was a scrappy defender who could add a punch offensively and screamed a Thunder-type of player. However, now with Cason Wallace, Lu Dort and Caruso on roster, is there room for Carter? The vastly talented prospect that is worthy of a selection this high might be bounced out of contention following this trade - though, you can never have to many pesky defenders who can knock down triples.
Jared McCain is another name that would make sense for the Thunder as Oklahoma City looks for more scoring juice and table setting alongside their go-to scorers but with Caruso's point guard background, the Duke guard may fall out of favor.
Perhaps the biggest winner in this comes with Dayton's DaRon Holmes II who is a modern big man who fits what Mark Daigneault wants to do perfectly - now with a backcourt rotation that runs deep, filling the gap in the frontcourt even if it is perceived as a minor reach is more palatable.
Another name to watch is Tidjane Salaun - with Caruso's positional versatility, his minute allotment will make it hard for many of these prospects to jump into the Thunder's rotation, giving OKC the luxury of patience and ability to swing high on Salaun allowing the swingman to play with the G League Champion Blue as he develops.
