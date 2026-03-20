Arkansas Freshmen Duo Stars in First-Round NCAA Tournament Win

The NCAA Tournament is finally underway, and the first day of March Madness delivered a few exciting matchups.

High Point and VCU stole the headlines on the event's opening day, as the Panthers upset Wisconsin and the Rams took down North Carolina. Alongside the aforementioned results, Sienna pushed Duke, and Saint Louis dominated Georgia to kick off another memorbale tournament.

Arkansas also played on Thursday, but unlike a few other higher seeds, the Razorbacks didn't struggle with their opponent. John Calipari's team defeated Hawai'i 97-78 to reach the Round of 32.

The Hogs were led by freshman duo Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas, who have starred for the team throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

Acuff finished with a game-high 24 points, shooting 9-of-19 from the field, 2-of-5 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line. The first-year guard added 7 assists, 3 rebounds and a steal in the win.

Thomas notched 21 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 9-of-16 from the field, 1-of-5 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Acuff has been a high-profile 2026 NBA Draft prospect all season after entering college as a five-star prospect, rated the No. 5 overall player and No. 1 point guard in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports.

On offense, Acuff has lived up to expectations, averaging 23 points, 6.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Acuff's ability to pressure the rim and consistently knock down perimeter shots makes the Detroit product one of the best scoring talents in the 2026 draft class.

Acuff, the son of former Eastern Kentucky guard Darius Acuff, earned consensus All-American honors and was recognized as SEC Player of the Year for his efforts.

The biggest concern about Acuff's game, though, is his defensive ability. The likely top-10 pick doesn't have a size advantage, and has shown lackluster effort on that end of the floor at times.

With overwhelming offensive talent, though, teams will likely attempt to work with Acuff to improve his defense. Alongside Acuff, Thomas has had a solid freshman campaign for the Razorbacks.

Thomas isn't a surefire first-round selection in the 2026 draft class, but could rise into the top 30 with a strong showing in March Madness. The former five-star recruit is averaging 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, Thomas could be a solid wing prospect in the 2026 class, or return to school and try his luck in 2027.

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