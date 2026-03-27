Arkansas' NBA Draft Prospect Pool is More Than Darius Acuff Jr.

Arkansas' 2026 NCAA Tournament run came to an unfortunate end on Thursday, falling to the juggernaut Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16. After winning the SEC Tournament championship, the Razorbacks took advantage of low-seeded matchups in the first weekend of March Madness, but ultimately couldn't keep up against a team full of NBA Draft prospects.

But Arkansas still boasts numerous players with the potential to be selected in June's draft. It isn't just Darius Acuff Jr. that turned heads this year; John Calipari and the Razorbacks played into their youth, but a combination of freshmen and seniors could end up as prominent names on NBA rosters.

Acuff was the star of the show this season, averaging 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game on 48-44-81 shooting splits. The Allen Iverson comparisons are legit because the 6-foot-3 point guard commands the ball and takes full advantage of opportunities.

Acuff can score at all three levels with a tight handle and great explosiveness. There are some questions about his defensive impact, but that's mainly due to his size. Still, he can create from anywhere on the floor, whether it be pulling up from three-point range or finishing through traffic.

The other freshman projected to be selected in the first round is Meleek Thomas. He's an interesting prospect because he has the frame of a star guard. The 6-foot-5 perimeter player put up 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals a night on 44-42-84 shooting splits, but turned his game up a notch when the postseason arrived.

Thomas could be a 3&D star in the NBA, as Draft Digest predicted the Pittsburgh native to go 29th in its February mock draft. However, after a 29-point performance in the SEC Tournament, followed by averages of 19 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game in the NCAA Tournament, he could go even earlier.

The final prospect to round out Arkansas is Trevon Brazile. Despite being a senior, he was the team's top role player, bruising inside on both ends while shooting 34% from three-point range this season.

The 6-foot-10 big man has great pro potential with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, fitting the mold of a modern NBA forward. His defense has the most upside after putting up 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks a night this year. Brazile is projected to go in the second round to a contender.