Boogie Fland Continuing NBA Draft-Worthy Season for Arkansas
The 2025 NBA Draft class is shaping up be one of the best in years, led largely by its crop of talented guards.
One that flew under the radar prior to the season, but is beginning to make waves, is Arkansas’ Boogie Fland. At a slightly-undersized 6-foot-2, he may very well be the most complete true point guard in the class at the moment, showing scoring prowess, elite passing and plenty of defensive potential.
In a 30-point blowout of Oakland Monday, Fland was again spectacular, adding a team-high 22 points, six assists to zero turnovers and two rebounds. He didn’t see a block or steal, but was able to shoot a blistering 5-for-8 from beyond the arc, in addition to efficiency within it. It seems all season the freshman guard has been able to help Arkansas to wins, a rare trait for a college newcomer, even a four-star.
On the season, he’s added 15.3 points, 6.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Razorbacks. Even those who knew of Fland’s talent going into the season likely weren’t expecting lottery-level numbers, but that’s exactly what he’s put up thus far. His near-3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio has especially been eye-catching.
While lead guards aren’t in high demand in the NBA at the moment, Fland is making a great case for team’s to draft him in the late-lottery if they’re in need of a steady ball handler.
