Darryn Peterson Will Look to Keep Momentum vs. West Virginia

Darryn Peterson’s early-season with Kansas has been unfortunately highlighted by injury, though it hasn’t yet put his superstar talent under wraps.

He’s been good to great in nearly every game, and saw what was likely his best performance in a come-from-behind effort versus TCU just days ago.

At 6-foot-5, his scoring skillset has transferred over seamlessly to the college level. His 3-point shooting has been his most versatile weapon, and while his driving has been hampered by the hamstring injury, he’s looking better and more elite on that front with each game.

Against the Horned Frogs, he scored a season-high 32 points in just 32 minutes played, showing 8-for-18 from the field and 3-for-8 from beyond the arc. It wasn’t his most efficient performance, and he turned the ball over four times, but his scoring kept Kansas in the game at several inflection points.

Peterson eventually tightened up and exited the game, but was put in for the final play of regulation and was fouled. He cooly hit three free throws to send the game to extra innings, where his fellow Jayhawks did the rest of the work.

Now, he’ll look to continue that positive momentum into today’s bout with West Virginia. The Mountaineers certainly won't be the toughest opponent Kansas will face this season, but at 10-5 they aren't to be taken lightly.

Peterson will certainly need to continue an upward trend, too. Kansas plays in far-and-away the best league in basketball, with all of No. 3 Iowa State, Baylor, No. 9 BYU, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 1 Arizona, No. 7 Houston and more ahead in the coming months.

He’ll soon face off against several of his NBA Draft peers, including BYU wing AJ Dybantsa, who is vying to become the No. 1 pick at the 2026 NBA Draft as well.

Peterson's injuries haven't yet dampened his draft stock. He's still been able to muster 135 total points across just 159 minutes, and still sits in the driver's seat to become the top pick for many. Though Dybantsa, and Duke forward Cameron Boozer, have been stellar in their own right, and big performances through Big 12 play could help to cement his stock.

The twenty-second-ranked Jayhawks and Mountaineers tip off at 11 a.m. CT today in what is a loaded Saturday full of college basketball games. Barring any last-second updates from head coach Bill Self, Peterson should be a full go.