Arkansas Razorbacks to Meet Multiple NBA Prospects in Non-Conference Play
The Arkansas Razorbacks should be in for another solid season after reaching the Sweet 16 in 2025.
While John Calipari's team may not have gotten off to a great start, the Hogs closed the regular season with an impressive stretch, and carried that momentum into the NCAA Tournament. There, Arkansas nearly defeated Texas Tech, but the Red Raiders pulled off an impressive comeback to continue to the Elite 8.
Over the offseason, the Razorbacks roster underwent a few significant changes, as Zvonimir Ivisic, Boogie Fland and Adou Thiero all departed from Fayetteville. Despite the aforementioned trio leaving, though, Calipari and company have realoaded with an impressive group of incoming freshman and returnees.
Karter Knox has a chance to play his way into the lottery after testing the NBA Draft waters in 2025, and is flanked by fellow returnees Trevon Brazile and DJ Wagner. Highly touted recruits Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas join the group as freshman.
With the aforementioned roster, the Razorbacks could have multiple players selected in the upcoming draft. Additionally, Arkansas could be one of the NCAA's top teams if the group gels together.
The aforementioned prospects will get to prove their skills to NBA scouts against fellow 2026 draft hopefuls throughout the season, as the SEC is one of college basketball's top conferences.
Additionally, the Hogs are set to play a tough non-conference schedule that will pit the team against multiple high-profile NBA Draft prospects. Here are a few games that NBA scouts will certainly be keeping an eye on.
Arkansas at Michigan State, Nov. 8
The Spartans are headlined by Jeremy Fears Jr., a sibling of 2025 top 10 pick Jeremiah Fears, and former four-star prospect Coen Carr.
Arkansas vs. Duke (in Chicago), Nov. 27
The Blue Devils feature a number of high-level NBA prospects, including potential top pick Cameron Boozer.
Alongside Boozer his brother, Cayden; Isaiah Evans, Dame Sarr, Nikolas Khamenia and Patrick Ngongba II are players to watch in the 2026 class.
Louisville at Arkansas, Dec. 3
Like Duke, the Cardinals have multiple NBA prospects on the roster.
Freshman Mikel Brown Jr., a five-star prospect rated the No. 6 overall player and No. 2 point guard in the country, could be a top five pick after a strong international performance this summer.
Alongside Brown; Adrian Wooley, Ryan Conwell, Sananda Fru and Isaac McKneely are other players with NBA draft hopes.
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech (in Dallas), Dec. 13
A rematch from last season's Sweet 16, the Red Raiders are led by potential first-round pick JT Toppin.
Toppin is flanked by Christian Anderson, who played well in FIBA competition this summer, and LeJuan Watts, a Nevada transfer.
Arkansas vs. Houston (in Newark), Dec. 20
After reaching the national title in 2025, the Cougars have a strong roster again heading into the upcoming campaign.
Alongside returnees Milos Uzan and Joseph Tugler, five-star freshman Chris Cenac should garner attention from NBA front offices.
