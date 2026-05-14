Assessing the Pistons' Biggest Needs at the 2026 NBA Draft

As an entire organization, the 2026 NBA Draft is the least of the Detroit Pistons' worries after going down 3-2 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. This team has gone from a young up-and-comer to a legitimate title contender, but the proper steps have to be taken in order to achieve that ultimate goal.

The Pistons have done a phenomenal job in drafting their young core over the years, from Cade Cunningham to Jalen Duren to Ausar Thompson. Detroit has a foundation for the future, but it can also build upon that this year.

June's class is loaded with talent that can impact postseason teams right off the bat. The Pistons have plenty of strengths, but there are a few glaring weaknesses ahead of the draft. What are those weaknesses, and who could they take at pick No. 21 to fix them?

On-Ball Scoring

Cade Cunningham is clearly Detroit's only elite on-ball creator. He creates so much attention, but partly because the rotation lacks any other three-level scorer. Duren is a great co-star, but he has dropped off in the playoffs due to a lack of presence on offense.

At pick No. 21, the Pistons could swing for a high-ceiling scorer to bring off the bench as a spark plug. A few prospects to watch in this range include Cameron Carr, Bennett Stirtz and Dailyn Swain. Carr is started to improve his stock after great numbers in the combine scrimmages, while Stirtz and Swain were both leading scorers are their schools.

If there isn't so much of a need to take win-now talent, Detroit could end up with a younger prospect like Meleek Thomas, who has great two-way upside at 6-foot-3 with a near-6-foot-7 wingspan, according to combine measurements.

Frontcourt Shooting

If the Pistons want more positional help, that would likely come in the frontcourt. Cunningham, Thompson, Daniss Jenkins and a few other guards highlight the backcourt, but the forward and center rooms lack the same kind of depth.

Detroit could focus on landing a big man to develop, but that would likely have to come with shooting. Duren is an elite defender, but doesn't have the outside shot that really poses a threat to opponents. The same goes for Isaiah Stewart, although he was slightly better from beyond the arc this season (33.3% in 2026 compared to 32.1% in 2025).

If the Pistons want to improve their offense, shooting in the frontcourt would be ideal. They may have a few prospects available, including Henri Veesaar and Alex Karaban.