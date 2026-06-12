Assessing the Raptors' Biggest Needs at the 2026 NBA Draft

After so many seasons in the middle of the NBA, the Toronto Raptors made their first playoff appearance since 2022 this year. They're finally building a roster that can legitimately compete with hope for the future.

Remember, the Raptors came within one game of defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers, who would go on to the Eastern Conference Finals. Toronto, while lacking a true superstar, has a rotation full of talent. The organization will look to build on that with the 19th and 50th picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Raptors have a solid core, headlined by Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes. Their 2025 lottery pick, Collin Murray-Boyles, had an impressive rookie season, but that pick was made one day before former GM Masai Ujiri parted ways with Toronto.

The new regime will have to fill key needs for the Raptors to improve next season. What should Toronto target in the draft?

Floor Spacing

The Raptors finished 21st in three-point percentage this season, but the depth chart should tell you all you need to know about their disparities from beyond the arc.

The rotation featured just a few legitimate shooters, and while RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes improved their three-point percentage in the playoffs, Toronto still has a clear need for floor spacing, especially with traditional big men in Murray-Boyles and Jakob Poeltl. Sandro Mamukelashvili's player option leaves his future with the team up in the air.

The Raptors could use either draft pick to target shooting and improve the offensive cohesion. At No. 19, some guards to consider are Bennett Stirtz, Christian Anderson and Cameron Carr, who can each provide on-ball scoring at many levels.

Some frontcourt prospects to space the floor include Hannes Steinbach and Allen Graves, with big men limited in the top 20.

Frontcourt Depth

With Mamukelashvili's potential free agency leaving a hole at the center position, the Raptors should focus on bringing in another big man with one of their two picks. They have plenty of options from the perimeter, but Barnes needs a legitimate center to play next to as a modern, do-it-all forward.

In the first round, some traditional, rebound-oriented big men include Chris Cenac Jr. and Aday Mara, although it would be a miracle if Mara fell that far.

In the second round, Toronto should consider targeting Rafael Castro or Pavle Backo as traditional options. If the Raptors are aiming for more spacing at the center position, Felix Okpara shot 36.4% from three-point range in his final season at Tennessee.