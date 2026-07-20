Top Rookie Performances from Final Day of 2026 Las Vegas Summer League

The 2026 Las Vegas Summer League came to an end on July 19.

Just a few weeks after the 2026 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class got its first taste of action as players begin to settle in alongside their new teammates.

After the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Classic finished, the Las Vegas Summer League, which featured a more robust list of teams and players, started on July 9.

A few first-year players showed positive flashes, but had inefficient performances, which is normal for rookies during their first games against professional competition.

Here's a few of the best showings from the final day of the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League.

The No. 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft accumulated 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals while shooting 7-of-17 from the field, 3-of-7 from deep and 1-of-3 from the free throw line.

Duke Brennan, Brooklyn Nets

The undrafted free agent tallied 12 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and zero turnovers, shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the charity stripe in a 108-90 win against Oklahoma City.

Dion Brown, Brooklyn Nets

The undrafted free agent logged 16 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and 2 steals, shooting 5-of-12 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Nimari Burnett, Toronto Raptors

The undrafted free agent recorded 15 points, 9 rebounds and zero turnovers while shooting 4-of-10 from the field, 1-of-5 from deep and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe.

Carson Cooper, Memphis Grizzlies

The undrafted free agent totaled 16 points, a rebound, 2 steals and zero turnovers, shooting 7-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

Andrew Holifield, Oklahoma City Thunder

The undrafted free agent notched 14 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, 3 blocks and 3 steals while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 2-of-6 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors

The No. 11 pick racked up 21 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals while shooting 9-of-18 from the field, 2-of-6 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a 94-90 win against Memphis in the Summer League title game.

Lendeborg earned Championship Game MVP honors for his efforts.

Malik Thomas, Toronto Raptors

The undrafted free agent finished with 13 points and a steal while shooting 6-of-14 from the field and 1-of-7 from deep.