Ranking the Best Value Picks at the 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft came and went, infusing the league with dozens of talented players set to become stars and impactful contributors.

Only a handful of teams had the best picks, meaning everyone else was simply looking for the best value available at each spot. If past drafts have taught us anything, making it out with role players in the twenties can be as valuable as some team's lottery selection.

Below, we'll rank the three best value picks relative to their draft position:

1. Labaron Philon, 76ers

Pound for pound one of the best picks — or at least gambles without knowing outcomes — was the 76ers betting on former Alabama guard Labaron Philon with the No. 22 pick.

Knowing what we know now — that Philadelphia would arm up with Jaylen Brown and LeBron James for relatively cheap — a shot on a backup scoring guard was the perfect selection. Especially where the Sixers ultimately ended up landing him.

Philon was formerly billed as one of the top guards in the class, but fell on draft night for a few different reasons. Regardless, he’ll offer plenty in the ways of handling, scoring and pick-and-roll players for a surging Philadelphia squad. He scored 17.5 points per game at Summer League, and should at least be slated for a nice backup role on a contending team.

2. Mikel Brown Jr., Nets

At first glance, a top-six pick being a “value” selection is interesting. Though given that the Nets could very well be making lemonade with limes, it’s a great pick.

On lottery night, Brooklyn disappointingly fell from one of the top spots all the way to No. 6 in a four-man draft. In addition to desperately needing some star power as they enter their next era.

The Nets were rumored to have interest in Mikel Brown Jr., and ultimately ended up taking him with their top pick, adding him to a core made up largely of 2025 draftees.

Brown is likely to be one of the most polarizing players in the class, with a myriad of outcomes that range from superstar to unplayable in a postseason setting. He was great in Summer League, averaging 16.7 points and 4.0 assists per game.

If Brown does land on the former of those outcomes, it will be a great value selection for the Nets in landing one of the top talents in the class outside of the top-four — a worthy gamble.

3. Cameron Carr, Lakers

If Philon wasn’t the top slider on draft night, it was Baylor wing Cameron Carr, who fell all the way to the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 25.

His slide likely wasn’t basketball related, given he showed off great athleticism, shooting and even some shot-blocking in his time with the Bears, evening doing so in one NBA Draft Combine scrimmage.

Carr averaged 18.0 points per game across time in the Las Vegas Summer League, with high-octane performances in the California Classic as well. If his continued ability to dunk and rain threes stands in the NBA, the Lakers have landed the perfect role player to plug in alongside superstar Luka Doncic.