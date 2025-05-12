Atlanta Hawks Land No. 13 Pick at 2025 NBA Draft
At the much-anticipated 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday, 14 teams learned where they’d be picking at this year’s draft.
The Atlanta Hawks were among those teams, coming in with the thirteenth-best odds after losing in the NBA Play-In to finish 40-42. Atlanta doesn't have claim over their own pick due to an earlier trade, but does have the Kings. They had a second-worst 0.8% at landing the No. 1, and a whopping 93% chance at picking No. 13, though they had a prayer after last year’s jump.
The 2025 NBA Draft is a strong one near the top, boasting franchise-changing talents such as Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Rutgers Dylan Harper, as well as a host of other talented prospects just below and beyond.
The Hawks are in a confusing space, having recently fired their General Manager despite seeing some progress, namely among players like Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson. At last year’s NBA Draft they were the big winner, jumping up to No. 1, despite bad odds, and risking a pick on French wing Zaccharie Risacher, which has worked out well so far.
Still in the middling space of the NBA, the Hawks are likely best-served to continue gambling on high-upside talent like Risacher in 2025. But with a good amount of centerpieces, they could also draft some nice front court fits. With the strength at the top of the draft, talented players will get pushed further down to No. 13.
Prospects are now in the heat of the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, where they'll showcase their measurements and talents in front of NBA scouts and decision-makers. The full 75-player combine list can be found here. The draft combine will run through May 18.
The 2025 NBA Draft will again be a two-day event starting at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26. You can view NBA Draft on SI's latest big board here. A comprehensive list of scouting reports on all 2025 prospects can be found here.