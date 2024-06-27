Atlanta Hawks Select Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
On draft lottery night, the Hawks jumped nine spots via a 3% chance to grab the No. 1 overall pick.
On Wednesday night, they made their selection official, taking Zaccharie Risacher out of France.
The selection will obviously be a polarizing one for many, as the Hawks currently stand in a weird position roster-wise. They have superstar Trae Young, former All-Star Dejounte Murray and a myriad of other win-now players in addition to their newly-added youth.
Standing at 6-foot-10 with a lengthy frame, Risacher wowed in the LNB Pro A this year with 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game in a postseason push for JL Bourg. At just 19, he’s one of the more polished international players in this draft with a projectable three-and-D role, leading to his high selection.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Risacher: Standing at 6-foot-10 with long arms, Risacher utilizes his tools extremely well in order to make an impact on both ends of the floor, as his combination of size, length and standing reach help him to contest shots, finish at the rim and rebound the basketball. Despite having the size and length of a forward, Risacher moves more like a wing, being quick, coordinated and extremely fluid for his size.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.