Hawks’ Risacher Scores 33 in Best Game Yet
Year after year, teams draft at No. 1 in the annual NBA Draft in hopes of landing a perennial star-level talent.
On Wednesday night, the league’s most recent No. 1 pick, Atlanta Hawk Zaccharie Risacher, showed a glimpse of that very potential.
In 37 minutes in the starting lineup, Risacher scored a blistering 33 points on 11-for-18 shooting, adding seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. He finished as a +14 plus-minus, and was an obviously vital part of the Hawks’ five-point win over Eastern rival New York.
Every single counting stat from Wednesday’s game either set or tied a career high for the NBA newbie.
A majority of Risacher’s success came from beyond the arc, where he shot 60% on 10 attempts.
He got started early and didn’t let up, coming off a screen just seconds into the game to nail his first triple. He then hit a spot-up shot, got to the rim with two voracious dunks and did plenty more en route to 22 first-half points. He even capped the game off with two free throws, helping to extend the game out of reach for New York, who fell under .500 with the loss.
Following the 33-point outburst, Risacher now leads all rookies in scoring at 12.0 per game. The Grizzlies’ duo of Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey trails right behind at 10.9 and 10.8, respectively.
On the season, Risacher is now shooting just 38% overall, but has displayed obvious talent on multiple occasions that the Hawks hope he can one day find consistency in. At 6-foot-9, Risacher was drafted as a project wing, but is already a capable sharpshooter and defender. He has functional athleticism, and glides across the court with ease.
His fit alongside Trae Young has been a good one so far, as he’s learning the ins-and-outs of the NBA without necessarily needing to handle the rock often on a nightly basis.
Following a small losing streak in the middle of its nine-game slate, the Hawks have now rebounded to win two games in its last three tries, including wins over the Knicks and Pelicans. Risacher scored in double figures in both contests.
The Hawks now look to a matchup with Detroit Pistons on Friday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m.
