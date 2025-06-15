Australian Wing Prospect Ben Henshall Withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft continues to inch closer with the event just 10 days away.
As the date approaches, the 2025 class will become finalized with the withdraw deadline passing at 5 p.m. on June 15. The decision date for college basketball players has already passed, with a number of talented players electing to play another year in the NCAA.
On Saturday, Australian wing prospect Ben Henshall made a similar decision, as the 20-year-old elected to withdraw from the draft. According to reports, Henshall will now explore NCAA basketball as well as professional leagues around the world for next season.
Henshall's decision doesn't come as a shock, but could still impact the 2025 NBA Draft after the soon-to-be 21-year-old had a strong showing at the NBA Combine in Chicago.
Instead of testing the waters this year, though, Henshall will delay his professional hopes for at least another season. In 2024-25, Henshall averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a steal per game in 28 contests with the Perth Wildcats of the NBL.
Despite limited production, Henshall also tunred in decent shooting splits this season, knocking down 42.2% of his shots from the field and 36.1% of his shots from beyond the arc on 4.3 attempst per game. The Perth standout also shot 87.5% from the free throw line on 1.7 attempts per game.
At the combine, Henshall measured at 6-foot-5 and half an inch without shoes, weighing 193 pounds and recording a 6-foot-6 and a half inch wingspan.
With good size on the wing, solid perimeter shooting production and the potential to become an even better 3-point shooter, Henshall could be a intriguing target in next year's draft if he continues to improve at his next stop.
Pushing his entry in the draft until next season could also give Henshall a better chance at being selected. The Australian wing propsect was not selected in NBA Draft on SI's most recent projection, and could go undrafted if he entered this year's class.
While Henshall will be nearly 22-years-old by the time the 2026 class is going off the board, another year to improve on defense and become a more consistent shooter could earn the former Perth star a spot in next year's draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.