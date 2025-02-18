VJ Edgecombe Displays NBA Skill in Loss to Arizona
After a slower start, 2025 NBA Draft prospect VJ Edgecombe has quickly revved up, showing off a variety of pro-level skills game after game.
That was especially apparent in Monday’s bout between Edgecombe’s Baylor and No. 19 Arizona, who dueled in a fairly important Big 12 battle.
While the Wildcats ultimately came out on top, 74-67, the Bears’ guard was able to raise his draft stock in the process. Across his 34 minutes, Edgecombe added what’s quickly becoming a patented 24 points on 6-for-13 shooting, with four rebounds and two assists. The only mark on his night would be 1-for-6 3-point shooting, which is already becoming a more proven skill for the dynamic hybrid.
Averaging 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, Edgecombe has long filled the stat sheet in a variety of areas. But Monday’s night game stood out even more.
Edgecombe got to the charity stripe time and time again versus Arizona, shooting 14 shots in total and hitting on 11 of those. It was an elite showing in a vitally important skill for future NBA-ers, using his athleticism to force teams to respect his rim finishing.
There have been questions about Edgecombe’s ability to be a go-to scorer both at the collegiate and professional levels, and tapping into foul-drawing at a higher rate would certainly quell some of those queries.
And for as good as Edgecombe’s offense has been so far this season, his defense has potentially been even projectable at the NBA level. Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI: “On the defensive end, Edgecombe’s motor and upside are very clear. He plays with an edge that many of the best defenders in the league have and he has no problem playing with physicality and aggressiveness on that end. Whether it’s at the point of attack or as a weakside disruptor, Edgecombe has the chance to be a disruptive defender and quality positional shot blocker.”
Baylor next takes on Colorado on Saturday, Feb. 22, and Edgecombe will continue to try and raise his stock, which currently sits around the top-five.
