Can Baylor Scheierman Crack The Celtics’ Championship Rotation?
While starting an NBA career with the defending champions provides a bevy of benefits for draftees, it also comes at a cost. Typically, breaking the rotation of a defending champion is tougher than doing so for any of the other 29 teams.
For Baylor Scheierman and the 2024 Champion Boston Celtics, this remains true. The No. 30 overall pick will have to perform at an extremely high level to crack Boston’s championship rotation as they bring back each of their top nine contributors from the postseason. But does the 23-year-old rookie have a chance?
He still has a lot of work to do, but Scheierman made a good first impression in his NBA Summer League debut.
Scheierman stuffed the stat sheet against the Miami Heat with 13 points, five rebounds, and six assists. He drilled four of his nine shots from the field, including 3-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. While he showcased his elite 3-point shooting ability through some impressive makes, his playmaking shined even more. With some shrewd feeds, he displayed his high feel for the game, and a level of unselfishness and awareness which is a staple amongst Celtics rotation players.
Further, Scheierman impressed by making an impact on the margins. He crashed the boards on both ends, and hustled defensively. In particular, he held up well on switches, sliding his feet well and using his 6-foot-6 frame to his advantage. Known as his biggest weakness, Scheierman has to continue to make strides on the defensive end to play real minutes for Boston. The Celtics hardly allocate minutes to subpar on-ball defenders.
While it will still be an uphill battle, Scheierman does have a chance to make an impact in spot minutes for the defending champions. His 3-point marksmanship will fit perfectly into the Celtics’ record-setting perimeter-oriented offense, and he has the feel, frame, and hustle to potentially bring enough value outside of his shooting to come off the bench.
