Best NBA Landing Spots for Ace Bailey
Despite underperforming this season, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights were still must-watch TV, owning two projected top-three picks in guard Dylan Harper and forward Ace Bailey.
Harper earned the likely No. 2 spot with consistent all-around play, but Bailey was somewhat volatile, and is more-so being looked at in the top-five more due to potential than his actual on-court product.
Despite over 17 points per game, he struggled to create his own shot with consistency, and could very well need a shot-creator alongside him early in his NBA career. Additionally, he struggled with inefficiency and shot-selection.
With that in mind, let’s evaluation some of the best fits for Bailey at the 2025 NBA Draft:
Philadelphia 76ers
Having lost 58 games this season with Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey all dealing with various injuries, the Sixers have a higher chance of landing a top-three pick than everyone thought coming into the season. And Bailey would fit like an essential glove in their core.
The team has play-makers in Embiid, Maxey and even last year’s rookie in Jared McCain, so Bailey would be fire up plenty of shots off-ball.
Even more, Philadelphia signed on George in the offseason for essentially that exact role, so Bailey would be able to learn on the wing from a longtime great.
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte has made it a point in recent years to draft lengthy, positionally fluid players, and Bailey fits into the mold well.
LaMelo Ball, for all his faults, is a premier play-maker. And would be able to set up Bailey with open shots consistently. Brandon Miller is stylistically somewhat similar to Bailey, in addition to potentially play-making for the Scarlet Knight himself.
The Hornets have struggled in recent years, but a core trio of Ball, Miller and Bailey could set them on the right track.
Brooklyn Nets
The Nets are the league’s freshest rebuilding team, and have yet to make a draft selection under their new regime.
While they don’t necessarily have a strong facilitator rostered currently, therefore making Bailey’s early-NBA life harder, they do have a head coach in Jordi Fernandez who seems bound and determined to teach good habits.
Brooklyn could see Bailey take a few years to adjust, but potentially raise his ceiling in the process.