Best NBA Landing Spots for Ace Bailey

Three of the best developmental landing spots for Rutgers forward Ace Bailey.

Derek Parker

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) shoots the ball while USC Trojans guard Kevin Patton Jr. (8) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Despite underperforming this season, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights were still must-watch TV, owning two projected top-three picks in guard Dylan Harper and forward Ace Bailey.

Harper earned the likely No. 2 spot with consistent all-around play, but Bailey was somewhat volatile, and is more-so being looked at in the top-five more due to potential than his actual on-court product. 

Despite over 17 points per game, he struggled to create his own shot with consistency, and could very well need a shot-creator alongside him early in his NBA career. Additionally, he struggled with inefficiency and shot-selection.

With that in mind, let’s evaluation some of the best fits for Bailey at the 2025 NBA Draft:

Philadelphia 76ers

Having lost 58 games this season with Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey all dealing with various injuries, the Sixers have a higher chance of landing a top-three pick than everyone thought coming into the season. And Bailey would fit like an essential glove in their core.

The team has play-makers in Embiid, Maxey and even last year’s rookie in Jared McCain, so Bailey would be fire up plenty of shots off-ball. 

Even more, Philadelphia signed on George in the offseason for essentially that exact role, so Bailey would be able to learn on the wing from a longtime great.

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte has made it a point in recent years to draft lengthy, positionally fluid players, and Bailey fits into the mold well.

LaMelo Ball, for all his faults, is a premier play-maker. And would be able to set up Bailey with open shots consistently. Brandon Miller is stylistically somewhat similar to Bailey, in addition to potentially play-making for the Scarlet Knight himself. 

The Hornets have struggled in recent years, but a core trio of Ball, Miller and Bailey could set them on the right track.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are the league’s freshest rebuilding team, and have yet to make a draft selection under their new regime. 

While they don’t necessarily have a strong facilitator rostered currently, therefore making Bailey’s early-NBA life harder, they do have a head coach in Jordi Fernandez who seems bound and determined to teach good habits.

Brooklyn could see Bailey take a few years to adjust, but potentially raise his ceiling in the process.

