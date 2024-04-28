College Basketball: Four Under-the-Radar Perfect Transfer Fits
The power and importance of the transfer portal can’t be ignored. It’s a major tool for student-athletes to find the ideal situations for their short and long term goals. On the school side, programs can target student-athletes who are older, fill specific needs and are ready to contribute from day one.
As the May 1 transfer portal deadline looms, let’s evaluate four of the most under-the-radar perfect transfer fits.
Tyler Perkins | Pennsylvania to Villanova
If you’ve ever watched the 6-foot-4 Tyler Perkins hoop, he screams Nova guard. Strong and competitive with ball skills and shotmaking upside that can post up other guards. I’m sure he made quite the impression on the Villanova staff as he led Penn to an upset victory over Villanova, pouring in 22 points (3-of-5 from three) and grabbing six rebounds.
On the year, Perkins averaged 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 34% from three (5.2 attempts per game). He’s expected to be an instant starter in the backcourt for the Wildcats next season.
Danny Wolf | Yale to Michigan
The Ivy League was home to several legitimate long-term NBA prospects and Danny Wolf might have been the best of the bunch. Size and skill is the name of the game and it certainly defines Wolf’s tools. The 7-foot playmaking big is supremely skilled and fluid. He blends size, ball skills, feel and multi-level shotmaking to overwhelm matchups.
With the transfer of Tarris Reed Jr. to UConn, a fellow NBA prospect in his own right, Wolf’s arrival fills a major void in Michigan’s frontcourt. At Michigan, he’ll be the hub of the offense just as he was for Yale and will have the opportunity to have NBA eyes on him more frequently in a power conference. Don’t be surprised to see Wolf contending for the Big Ten Player of the Year.
Tucker DeVries | Drake to West Virginia
It just makes sense, right? DeVries, a sharpshooter who has been on NBA radars for a while now, will follow his father to West Virginia and face a significant step up in competition (MWC to the Big East). The chance to play in the Big East nightly offers a chance to both raise and solidify the 6-foot-6 wing’s draft stock on the heels of a junior season that saw him average 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and shoot 36% from deep (7.1 attempts per game).
Maliq Brown | Syracuse to Duke
With the mass departures at Duke, Brown enters Durham as a plug-and-play big who will impact both ends of the floor thanks to his motor, length and athleticism. Operating a nearly identical role from Syracuse to Duke (energy, play finishing big), it’s a clean multiple-year fit that helps the Blue Devils and Brown, who should see his draft stock rise at a blue blood.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.