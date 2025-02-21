Big East, Big Ten Games Highlight College Basketball Friday, Feb. 21
On Friday, Feb. 21, a limited slate of college basketball action is highlighted by two key matchups, each featuring an intriguing prospect projected to hear their name called in the 2025 NBA draft. The most significant showdown features the Big East’s two leading scorers: Villanova’s Eric Dixon and Marquette’s Kam Jones. The other is a compelling in-state battle between the top two teams in the Big Ten, as No. 12 Michigan hosts No. 14 Michigan State. While these games will dominate the day’s draft evaluations, the top prospects from each team remain intriguing.
Let’s take a closer look at the top names from the four teams set to play today.
Eric Dixon | Forward | Villanova | 6’8” | 265 lbs | Senior
Eric Dixon has transformed his game this season, standing out as a three-point shooter while leading the nation in scoring at 22.9 points per game. However, he has struggled with efficiency lately, shooting below 40% from three in his last six games since the start of February. Despite this dip, Dixon is still shooting 41.8% from deep on 7.1 attempts per game this season. A bounce-back shooting performance in this matchup could get him back on track and continue boosting his draft stock ahead of the 2025 NBA draft.
Kam Jones | Guard | Marquette | 6’5” | 200 lbs | Senior
Kam Jones leads the Golden Eagles in both points (19.0) and assists (5.8) per game, helping his team secure the second-best record in Big East conference play at 11-4. While his overall efficiency has dipped slightly in conference play, he remains a versatile scorer who can contribute at all three levels. Over his last three games, Jones has led Marquette in both points and assists in each contest. After snapping their three-game losing streak to start February, Jones aims to keep his team trending in the right direction and build momentum heading into the Big East Tournament.
Danny Wolf | Forward | Michigan | 7’0” | 250 lbs | Junior
Danny Wolf has emerged as one of the top impact players from last year’s transfer portal. With an impressive playmaking feel for a player his size, his NBA fit may not be entirely clear, but his offensive versatility makes him an intriguing prospect. Over his last three games, Wolf has led Michigan in rebounds and assists, while also topping the team in scoring twice. If he continues stuffing the stat sheet, he could climb draft boards heading into the draft process.
Jase Richardson | Guard | Michigan State | 6’3” | 185 lbs | Freshman
Jase Richardson has been gaining traction as a prospect by thriving in his role. While he may not be the most consistently productive player in any single category, he makes a noticeable impact in helping his team win. Though a bit undersized at 6-foot-3, Richardson’s two-way feel allows him to contribute in multiple areas. He projects as a do-it-all, three-and-D guard who could fit seamlessly into various NBA systems. Having scored in double figures in each of his last four games, Richardson could further elevate his draft stock by extending his hot streak against Michigan.
