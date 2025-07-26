Two 2025 NBA Rookies Who can Smash Through False Ceilings
Certain NBA draft prospects are typically viewed as high-floor, low-ceiling players who can contribute as a solid role player but may lack the All-Star upside that many see in younger, uber-athletic or raw talents. This year's crop was no different, as it was loaded with efficient and ready contributors were making their way to the NBA.
In each draft class, certain prospects who are labeled with lower ceilings smash through those, and become All-Star caliber players – see Jalen Williams and Franz Wagner as recent examples. There's already been prospects to be labeled the same for the 2025 rookie class, but here's a few that can follow the footsteps of breaking through another level.
Kon Knueppel
Knueppel's lack of athleticism and flashiness has made many believe that he's best suited as a complementary piece, rather than a future star. Playing alongside Cooper Flagg for his freshman campaign at Duke didn't help to dispell that narrative either, but Knueppel has more offensive juice than most realize.
When Knueppel's been tasked with more offensive responsibilities, he's scaled up just fine. After Flagg went down in the first game of the ACC Tournament, Knueppel led Duke to three straight wins, leading the team in points, combined shot and free throw attempts as the Blue Devils scored at least 70 points in each game.
Knueppel also stepped up as the Hornets leading scorer in the Summer League Championship game, scoring 21 points en route to earning the Summer League Championship MVP.
He'll have plenty of opportunity to explore his potential as a primary scoring option, as Hornets stars LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller have struggled to stay on the court in recent seasons. Knueppel is one of the most talented offensive prospects on day-one, but don't sleep on his All-Star upside.
Nique Clifford
Clifford was the star of his 2024-2025 Colorado State squad, leading it in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game. The main factor that's led to questions of his limited upside is his age, as Clifford is already 23 years old after playing five seasons of college basketball.
Clifford's one of the most well-rounded prospects of his class, already an elite defender and excelling both with and without the ball on the offensive side. His versatility is key, as these are all traits Clifford can expand upon as he continues his NBA journey.
Clifford can play alongside other stars, but also act as a leader for less talented units, handling the responsibilties that a star typically would. He began Summer League with four straight performances of 17 points or more, before cooling down to close – showcasing his takeover ability.
He has all the physical tools that teams around the league hunt for when finding their next star wings, and his game sense is just a bonus. He'll be a clear positive contributor in his first season, and has plenty of room to grow throughout the years.