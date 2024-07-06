Bronny James, Dalton Knecht See Slow Start to Career with Lakers
At the 2024 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers left with two of the higher profile draftees in the entire class in Dalton Knecht at No. 17 and Bronny James — the son of current Lakers superstar LeBron James — at No. 55.
On Saturday, the two kicked off their professional basketball career with the first Summer League game of the season at the California Classic versus one of the Sacramento Kings squads.
It was slow goings for both prospects, with Knecht shooting just 3-for-12 overall and James hitting on just two of his nine shots. The Kings eventually ran away with the game, winning 108-94.
Knecht, a 6-foot-6 white-hot scorer who hailed from Tennessee, will likely look to help the primary roster this season with off-ball scoring and athleticism. He finished his first pro contest with 12 points, four assists and two steals. He saw a string of free throws near the end of the contest that bolstered his box score.
James, who just signed a guaranteed contract, will likely take more of a developmental track for the next season or so. He finished the game with four points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Despite the slow performances, the two prospect’s first-ever game won’t be indicative of their future career. Even top pick Victor Wembanyama — who ran away with last season’s Rookie of the Year averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 blocks per game — started his career off with an abysmal 2-for-13 performance from the field.
The Lakers are back in action Sunday against the Warriors at 5:30 p.m.
