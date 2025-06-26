Brooklyn Nets Draft Egor Demin with No. 8 Pick
The 2025 NBA Draft officially kicked off tonight, with Duke’s Cooper Flagg officially hearing his name called first by the Mavericks, followed up by the Spurs calling on Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.
From there, teams in the lottery had to be somewhat reactive as it was difficult to project who would be on the board in the middle part of this range. With the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets selected Egor Demin.
A jumbo point guard, Demin is built for the modern NBA. He's an elite passer with an improved jumper who has the skills to be a legitimate playaker at the NBA level.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI: A jumbo creator, Demin has a fascinating game that projects to translate well to the NBA. His style is more smooth than it is quick or explosive, but he’s very effective playing that way. Demin’s size and fluidity are what make him pop, given at 6-foot-8 he’s the size of a wing and will play a lot as a small forward at the NBA level, but he possesses guard skills.
The Nets are one of the most influential teams in the 2025 NBA Draft with the number of picks they have. That's going to be important for Brooklyn moving forward, as this franchise needs talent to emerge as a promising team over the next year.
This is the first of five selections in the opening round that the Nets currently own, as of now. This is a team that has the power to control the draft once the lottery comes to a close, so keep a close eye on Brooklyn. The Nets are just getting started.
The next major milestone in the NBA offseason will be the 2025 NBA 2K25 Summer League held in Las Vegas, NV, which will take place from July 10-20.