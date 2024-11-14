BYU’s Egor Demin Continues NBA Draft Ascension
Through just a few games, no player has done more for his stock than BYU guard Egor Demin.
A 6-foot-8 guard-forward hybrid who came into the class as a jumbo creator, he’s done just that, averaging 19 points and nine assists on 63% shooting coming into Wednesday’s game.
He continued to produce against Queens tonight, scoring an efficient 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting, adding five assists to three turnovers with two steals. It was his least flashy stat line through three games, but he did so in just 27 minutes of play in a blowout win.
Demin came into the contest shooting 50% from three, and stayed true to that number, finishing 2-for-4 versus Queens.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Demin: “Demin is still developing his 3-point shot, but is making progress. The more he’s able to knock down those looks, the more his mid-range and driving game will open up. It will also allow him to be more effective off-ball, further enhancing his versatility.”
Suffice it to say, he’s opened up his game plenty with elite shooting, allowing himself to flow into rim-finishing and play-making with ease.
The next test for Demin will be continuing his production against true competition, as Central Arkansas, UC Riverside and Queens don’t offer scouts peace of mind at the moment. With continued success, it's not out of the question Demin can rise into the No. 2 or 3 spot in front some of the longer term prospects at those spots.
BYU next takes on Idaho on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.
