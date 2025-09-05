Cam Boozer Could Surprise as 2026 NBA Draft’s No. 1 Pick
The 2026 NBA Draft is thought of by many NBA decision-makers and draft experts to be a three-man race between Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer.
Despite that, most of the shine lies with the former two, opposed to the incoming Blue Devil in Boozer.
It makes sense. Peterson is among the best guard prospects we’ve seen in some time, offering a polish in scoring and play-making that few at the preps level have. Dybantsa is less so, but stands at 6-foot-9, and could have the scoring and handling that’s seen others ascend to superstardom on the wing in the NBA.
For most, that leaves Boozer at third, though he’s not to be denied as one of the draft’s top prospects. And could very well still assert himself as the league’s No. 1 pick before it’s all said and done.
At 6-foot-9 with premier force and physicality, he’s likely the more dominant preps player, and could very well be the better collegiate player too.
So far, Boozer’s made his mark as a bulky interior force, scoring at short-range, grabbing boards, defending with strength and offering look-ahead play-making. He offers the fundamentals that directly translate to winning basketball, rarely making mistakes and offering an archetype several league decision-makers would be happy to add.
Even better, he's ready to comfortably assume the mantel from Cooper Flagg, who saw immense collegiate production at Duke to become the No. 1 pick in 2025. Boozer will likely immediately take over as the team's leading scorer, helping in all the same ancillary ways as well.
If he can shine at Duke and again contribute to winning — as he's done plenty in the last handful of years — more than a few General Managers could consider him the class's top option. Or in the least, the second-best talent.
The draft lottery is sure to make things even more interesting. Should another competitive team jump to No. 1 like Dallas did, Boozer could be the more ready-made and enticing option opposed to two potential projects.
There will be cases made that Boozer doesn't have the same amalgamation of skills that amount to cornerstone potential. Plenty of which will be fair. But his high-floor could also
Boozer currently ranks as NBA Draft on SI's No. 1 player, per a recent big board — narrowly edging out his No. 1 counterparts — though things are very fluid as we enter the 2026 NBA Draft cycle.