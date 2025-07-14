Cameron Boozer Should Be Frontrunner for No. 1 Pick in 2026 NBA Draft
A loaded 2026 NBA Draft class is incoming, with multiple players having the upside of being worthy of the No. 1 overall pick. Unlike in most years over the past decade, there isn't a clear favorite entering the season leading up to the draft.
At this point, there are three players in the conversation for being taken first in the 2026 NBA Draft. Interestingly enough, they're all different positions as well, which makes the conversation even more interesting depending on which team lands that selection.
A trio of incoming freshmen in guard Darryn Peterson (Kansas), wing AJ Dybantsa (BYU) and forward Cameron Boozer (Duke) are projected to be in the running for that No. 1 overall pick.
While each has their own legitimate case for earning that honor, depending on how the upcoming season goes, Boozer may have the most complete package of the three. A combo forward with an NBA-ready frame, he's incredibly impactful on both ends of the floor and is one of the most important archetypes in the modern NBA. With a great handle for his size, the ability to stretch the floor, along with the versatility and physicality to defend multiple positions, he would fit on any team.
Following in the footsteps of recent top pick Cooper Flagg at Duke, Boozer will have the opportunity to play a similar role. While Flagg and Boozer aren't identical players, their two-way impact and position with the Blue Devils should be an interesting comparison over the next year.
Peterson might be the best guard prospect of this decade, but there's a real scenario in which the team that has the No. 1 pick may not have as big of a need in the backcourt. As it relates to Dybantsa, there are some facets of his game that may require the right system and opportunity for him to leverage his full skillset. But when it comes to Boozer, he should be able to play either forward spot, while also having the size and strength to play a small-ball center situationally. He also doesn't need the ball in his hands to make an impact, so he theoretically could be in play for any team that picks first.
At this point, it's all about how these three prospects, and others, perform in their first collegiate season. But as of today, Cameron Boozer has the most well-rounded and versatile game of any player in the 2026 NBA Draft.
