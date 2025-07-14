Can Jase Richardson Contribute for Magic as a Rookie?
The Orlando Magic have been one of the biggest winners of the offseason, grabbing star Desmond Bane by pushing their chips in on the NBA trade market, as well as seemingly doing well at the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Magic lost pick No. 16 in the Bane trade, but was able to hang onto No. 25, where they eventually selected Michigan State standout Jase Richardson.
A true freshman combo guard, Richardson was thought of to be a potential lottery pick by many, but slid on draft night, likely due to his being undersized at around 6-foot-3. Despite that, he still offers plenty in the way of two-way play, which has been apparent through a few Summer League games.
Through two contests, Richardson has played like one of the best rookies in the class, largely due to his uniquely great feel for the game.
He was hyper efficient against the Kings in his first game, adding 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting to go along with one rebound, steal and assist apiece. Remarkably, he was even better in Game 2, adding 18 points on 50% shooting, with five rebounds, one assists, two steals and a blocks. He turned the ball over six times, but was still vital to positive impact for Orlando.
Most notably through two games, Richardson shot 50% from three.
Already a Summer League standout, Richardson’s play begs the question: will he be able to provide positive impact in Year 1 for a surging Magic squad?
Signs point to yes, though the Magic will potentially look to contend for a top-two seed in the East this year. Richardson’s feel for the game should lend itself to minutes as a rookie. He’s a true combo guard, able to play on or off the ball, but will likely best serve Orlando with 3-point shooting and stingy defense in the passing lanes.
NBA rookies don’t typically majorly impact their squads early. But Richardson is primed to enter the perfect situation with the perfect skillset.