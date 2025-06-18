Can Phoenix Suns Grab a Top Draft Pick for Kevin Durant?
The NBA offseason is almost here, with either one or two games left in the postseason. Following that, the NBA Draft will be the next major NBA milestone.
Rumors regarding Kevin Durant have ebbed and flowed for weeks now, with things cooling more recently with the potential withdrawing of the San Antonio Spurs.
The Suns haven’t been shy in their desire to rid themselves of the 36-year-old all-time forward, reportedly longing for a new era in Phoenix. Still, their leverage seems to be dropping by the day, with teams simply not coveting Durant due to a variety of factors, including age, money and more.
The Suns reportedly wanted either Stephon Castle or the No. 2 pick at this year’s draft for Durant, which was likely met with a prompt no. Given the Spurs can land Dylan Harper at the upcoming draft — a player who fits well alongside franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama — there's effectively no reason to gamble on Durant in his current position.
With San Antonio’s alleged backing out, it begs the question: what pick could Phoenix actually get for Durant?
For now, all signs points to the Rockets, Timberwolves and Heat being the remaining teams in the hunt, which doesn’t bode well for any top picks. The Rockets — who likely have the best shot right now given they have future Suns’ firsts — own the No. 10 pick, which was yielded via Phoenix’s season. Minnesota owns No. 17 and Miami follows close behind at No. 20.
All in all, it seems the Suns will likely only be able to nab a fringe top-10 to late-lottery pick. The Rockets No. 10 selection is likely on the table, potentially along with the Toronto Raptors No. 9 pick. Teams higher than that likely don’t have need of Durant, having seen down seasons that justify taking top prospects.
Charlotte, Utah, Washington, New Orleans, Brooklyn and even Philadelphia, to some degree, simply aren't in position to add Durant.
Per reports, Phoenix has been aggressively pursuing a trade ahead of next Wednesday's NBA Draft, but the clock is ticking, and the asking price is likely lowering.