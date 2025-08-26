Can the Oklahoma Sooners Produce Another NBA Draft Pick in 2026?
The Oklahoma Sooners have been home to a few solid NBA prospects in recent years.
After one year in Norman, Jeremiah Fears was selected in the top 10 of the 2025 class, marking head coach Porter Moser's first selection in the NBA Draft since taking the helm at OU. Prior to Fears' selection, the last player to reach the NBA from Oklahoma was Austin Reaves, who went undrafted in the 2021 class.
Trae Young and Buddy Hield were also selected in the top 10 of the NBA Draft after impressive careers with the Sooners.
Oklahoma may not be a hotbed for NBA talent, but competing the SEC, the Sooners have an interesting roster that could feature a few future draft picks.
Here's a look at the players from OU who have a chance to be selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.
1. Derrion Reid
Heading into the 2025-26 season, Reid is likely the Sooners' top draft prospect.
A transfer from Alabama, Reid averaged 6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 45% from the field and 26.3% from 3-point range as a freshman with the Crimson Tide.
Reid was a five-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class and a McDonald's All-American, rated the No. 10 overall prospect according to 247Sports. At 6-foot-8 and more than 220 pounds, the OU wing has enough size to garner attention from NBA scouts.
2. Tae Davis
Another transfer, Davis joins Oklahoma's roster after a year at Seton Hall followed by two seasons at Notre Dame.
The former three-star recruit had a career year in 2024-25, averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc. At 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Davis has decent size for an interior-focused forward, but needs to improve from beyond the arc to become a serious NBA prospect.
Davis did test the NBA Draft waters in 2025, but elected to withdraw his name from the class and return to school.
3. Xzayvier Brown
The third transfer on this list, Brown comes to OU from Saint Joseph's, where he was teammates with 2025 draft pick Rasheer Fleming.
As a sophomore, Brown averaged 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 42% from the field and 35% from deep. The junior shot 89.7% from the free throw line in 2024-25, which could indicate the former three-star recruit has the potential to become an even better 3-point shooter.
Listed at 6-foot-2, Brown's size may be a concern for NBA teams, but if he turns in a strong season from beyond the arc, the 2025 All-A-10 honoree could earn a spot in the 2026 class.
