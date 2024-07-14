Carlton Carrington Ready to Make a Day One Impact for Washington Wizards
While you never want to overreact to NBA Summer League, sometimes they provide electric moments that foreshadow a player's future impact. On Friday Night in Vegas, the NBA world saw a glimpse of a future top-scorer in Washington.
The Washington Wizards used pick No. 14 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft to grab Carlton “Bub” Carrington out of the University of Pittsburgh.
The 18-year-old was a late riser up draft boards after his freshman season with the Panthers. Heading into the college season few believed he would land in the Lottery.
Carrington averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 0.8 stocks per game while shooting 41 percent from the floor, 32 perfect from behind the arc and 78 percent at the charity stripe.
The 6-foot-5 guard made headlines as an offensive engine for Pittsburgh being able to create his own shot at will, even shooting 40 percent off the dribble in college.
Carrington will add a much-needed scoring punch to the Wizards in his rookie season, complementing No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr and highlighting an impressive young core in D.C.
In his NBA Summer League debut , Carrington posted 19 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, a block and a steal while shooting 50 perfect from the floor including 4-for-8 from 3-point land - proving the Pittsburgh product can make a day-one impact.
