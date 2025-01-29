Carter Bryant gives Arizona boost in huge win
Carter Bryant had one of his best games of the season Monday night and showed people why NBA personnel value his game despite limited playing time.
In a huge game to take sole possession of second place in the Big 12, Arizona had their work cut out for them against a No. 3 Iowa State team who won 14 out of their last 15 contests. It took a Caleb Love halfcourt buzzer-beater to send it to overtime, but the Wildcats were able to pull off the upset with help from their four-star freshman.
Bryant was huge for Arizona on both ends of the floor making a number of plays in critical moments to keep them in the game during regulation. The athletic wing finished 14 points on 5-of-7 from the field and 4-of-5 from three. He also contributed three rebounds, two steals and two blocks that showcased the defensive versatility NBA teams crave from their wings. Bryant has proven to be effective defensively on and off the ball using his long wingspan and athleticism that allows him to guard a number of different positions.
Offensively, Bryant is not tasked with much on-ball creation as Arizona features Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley as their primary ball handlers, but has been a key piece as a movement shooter and corner specialist for them off the bench. He knocked down three of his four threes in the corners Monday and had a baseline drive to finish through contact at the rim. Bryant has been effective from the corner all season with his shooting ability, occasional backdoor cuts and drives to the rim from those spots on the floor. He moves extremely well without the ball and is able to find his spots to get open for catch-and-shoot opportunities.
The 19-year-old has shown great instincts that make it easier to see him being able to fit in an off-ball role at the NBA level despite his lack of shot creation. He has great hands for someone with his length and has shown a decent passing feel making the right reads to the open man in the halfcourt. Bryant boasts averages of one steal and 0.8 blocks per game which are impressive numbers in only 16.5 minutes of action per night. He has been extremely efficient all season shooting 53.6% from the field and 38.8% from three in a limited role.
It will be interesting to see if NBA teams can look past his limitations on the ball and only playing a very small role in his lone collegiate season, or will he be swayed to return to Arizona for another year in hopes of showing he can do more with increased opportunity. Regardless of what happens before the draft, Carter Bryant remains an intriguing prospect with a skillset that is needed in today's game.
