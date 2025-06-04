Cedric Coward’s Stock Rising Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is less than a month away, and outside of the top two picks, not much is known about how it will shake out.
Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are certain to go No. 1 and 2 to the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, respectively. But from there, it’s anyone’s guess.
Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson and a few others headline the next group, with Khaman Maluach, Kasparas Jakucionis, Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen, Kon Knueppel and more potentially rounding out the lottery. For the most part, that group has been solidified for much of the college season.
One prospect who’s seen his stock reportedly skyrocket in the pre-draft process is Washington State wing Cedric Coward, who played just six games this season due to a torn labrum.
Having played Division III ball just a few years ago, Coward has seen a meteoric rise in college basketball, thriving at Eastern Washington before his short stint with the Cougars. In his six contests, he seemed to be prepping for a breakout season, averaging 17.7 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. He was so successful, that had he opted to forego the NBA Draft again, he had committed to play for Duke next season.
Coward’s long shown some NBA prowess with his on-court game. But his combine measurements were the kicker, standing at 6-foot-5 barefoot with an unbelievable 7-foot-2 wingspan. That would put him in an elite group in the NBA, size-wise.
And if you’ve been paying attention, it’s long been known that Coward can be an impactful NBA player.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI dating all the way back to 2023: “Given he’s a jumbo guard/wing with a solid 3-point shooter and a defensive playmaker, Coward has an NBA skillset he can fall back on. If the other parts of his game continue to improve, he will be a very well-rounded prospect entering the 2024 NBA Draft.”
Now, it seems Coward's stock might be trending towards being a lottery pick. While his game certainly doesn't mirror wing Jalen Williams' game on-court, his rise at the draft just might. Williams — now an All-Star and All-NBA player set to play in the Finals for the OKC Thunder — saw his stock bloom from the late-first all the way to No. 12 on draft night.
Should Coward follow a similar path, any number of teams could bet on him, including the Raptors, Trail Blazers, Hawks, Spurs and plenty more.
The 2025 NBA Draft kicks off on Wednesday, June 25.