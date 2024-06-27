Celtics Select Baylor Scheierman No. 30 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
After cruising to their 18th title in franchise history, the Celtics turned around and selected a player at Wednesday’s 2024 NBA Draft.
With the final pick in the first round, they selected Baylor Scheierman of Creighton.
Armed with the locked-in core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, the team will look to repeat next year.
A jumbo wing, Scheierman is a floor-spacer who also hits the glass hard at 6-foot-8. In his fifth college season, leading the way for Creighton, Scheierman produced 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while also shooting 38.1% from deep. At this point, he feels like a safe bet to help a team win games off the bench next season.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Scheierman: Although he’s 6-foot-7, he is not a great athlete and could struggle to defend at the next level when he’s asked to take on bigger, stronger and faster players. Regardless, the 3-point shooting will be enough for teams to value what he brings to the table. He’s a good positional rebounder as well and has great size. He’s also a creative passer who doesn’t get enough attention for his facilitation upside.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
